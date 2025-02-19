Carlton Academy Trust celebrates National Storytelling Week in Bradford

During National Storytelling Week, primary schools like those within Carlton Academy Trust – Marshfield Primary, Carlton Mills, and Thorpe Primary School, play a vital role in child development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They help children improve their language and literacy skills, spark their imagination and creativity, support their emotional growth, and broaden their cultural awareness.

At Carlton Academy Trust, bringing stories to life through arts and craft, and reading activities fostered language, imagination, and emotional growth. These activities not only support children's development but also provide peace of mind for parents, knowing their children are in the safe hands of passionate, dedicated professionals. These professionals create a nurturing environment where children can engage in exciting activities like water and sand play, which are crucial for their development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Walker (Reception Teacher and Early Years Educator) at Carlton Academy Trust in Bradford said: "At Carlton Academy Trust, we are thrilled to celebrate National Storytelling Week. Bringing reading to life in the Early Years Foundation Stage nurtures not only a love for books, but also fosters language, imagination, and emotional growth, laying the foundation for a lifetime of learning.

Carlton Academy Trust Celebrates National Storytelling Week

"Storytime supports children's social, emotional, and cognitive development, helping them build strong foundations for their future education. We provide daily opportunities for storytelling and reading, creating an environment where children can explore new worlds and ideas. By accessing government childcare support, you can help your child benefit from these enriching experiences whilst balancing your family life. Visit Childcare Choices to see what support you might be entitled to.”

The Childcare Choices campaign aims to raise awareness of the financial support available for childcare costs and the benefits of early education. Parents can find out more and check their eligibility at www.childcarechoices.gov.uk

Government childcare support has expanded and continues to grow, meaning families who were not eligible earlier this year may now qualify. From September 2025, working parents of children from age nine months up until school age will be entitled to 30 hours childcare per week over 38 weeks of the year.