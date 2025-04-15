Castleford care home hops into Easter with egg-citing community event

The event saw 14 local children and 5 beloved residents come together in a delightful celebration of springtime fun.

HC-One’s Newfield Lodge Care Home, in Castleford, opened its doors and gardens to welcome the local community for an Easter egg hunt that brought smiles, laughter, and a little friendly competition to all who attended.

The event saw 14 local children and five beloved residents come together in a delightful celebration of springtime fun. The garden was alive with excitement as children dashed around, hunting for hidden Easter eggs, while residents joined in the adventure, reminiscing and cheering on the young explorers.

With only two simple rules – be kind and have lots of fun – the day was a perfect blend of joy and togetherness. The children also enjoyed getting their faces painted and snapping photos with the Easter Bunny, creating memories to cherish.

Children in Newfield Lodge's garden area

Lauren Poole, HC-One’s Newfield Lodge Wellbeing Coordinator, commented:

“One of the little girls who joined us for the Easter egg hunt said she wanted to come back again. It was heartwarming to hear, and it shows how much fun everyone had.

“Our residents enjoyed seeing all the children and being able to take part themselves. It really brought the day to life for them.”

For more information about Newfield Lodge Care Home and upcoming events, please contact the friendly team on 01977 524 267, email [email protected] or visit Newfield Lodge - Care Home in Castleford, West Yorkshire | HC One.

Newfield Lodge residents with the Easter bunny