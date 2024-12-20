Castleford Care Home invite local school children for Festive gingerbread decorating

Residents at Newfield Lodge Care Home were delighted to welcome children from Glasshoughton Infant Academy and Half Acres Primary Academy for a festive and fun-filled gingerbread house decorating activity.

The children not only loved the hands-on activity, but also had a blast chatting with the residents about their dreams for the future, including what they want to be when they grow up.

The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by the shared excitement of the holidays, with many children eagerly talking about their anticipation for Santa’s arrival.

Kath, one of the residents at Newfield Lodge, was particularly moved by the event, and said, “Spending time with the children really brought back wonderful memories of my old job as a teaching assistant.”

As a token of appreciation, the children from Half Acres Primary Academy presented Newfield Lodge with a beautiful potted flower, a gesture that was deeply appreciated by both the staff and residents of the care home.

Lynn Robinson, the Home Manager at Newfield Lodge, said, ‘We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Glasshoughton Infant Academy and Half Acres Primary Academy for their participation and to all the children for their warmth and enthusiasm.

‘The gingerbread decorating event has helped spread festive cheer and cemented the spirit of community that Newfield Lodge strives to foster every day.’

For more information about community events at Newfield Lodge, please call 01977 524 267, email [email protected].