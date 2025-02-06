Castleford Care Home Invites Local Children to Storytime

Newfield Lodge care home in Castleford was delighted to welcome local child minding service, Auntie Sammie’s, for a heartwarming morning of stories, laughter, and creativity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children were treated to a special reading session by one of the home’s residents, Ann Hanning (87), who shared three enchanting books with the young visitors including ‘You’re Not and Ugly Duckling’.

Ann commented: "It’s lovely for the children to visit everyone here at Newfield Lodge. I really enjoyed reading to them all. It’s such a heartwarming experience for both the children and us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the stories, the children enjoyed some delicious homemade buns and juice. The morning was made even more special as other residents of Newfield Lodge joined in the fun, with some choosing to sit down and colour with the children.

Storytime at Newfield Lodge

Karen Hughes, the Home Manager at Newfield Lodge, added, ‘The event was a wonderful opportunity for the young children to connect with the residents, sparking smiles and fostering a sense of togetherness.

‘At Newfield Lodge, we are committed to creating positive intergenerational experiences that bring joy and enrichment to both our residents and the wider community.’

For more information on community events or to arrange a visit, go to https://www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes/newfield-lodge or contact Newfield Lodge on 01977 524 267 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad