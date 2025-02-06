Castleford Care Home Invites Local Children to Storytime

By Terri Kidd
Contributor
Published 6th Feb 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 11:40 BST
Newfield Lodge care home in Castleford was delighted to welcome local child minding service, Auntie Sammie’s, for a heartwarming morning of stories, laughter, and creativity.

The children were treated to a special reading session by one of the home’s residents, Ann Hanning (87), who shared three enchanting books with the young visitors including ‘You’re Not and Ugly Duckling’.

Most Popular

Ann commented: "It’s lovely for the children to visit everyone here at Newfield Lodge. I really enjoyed reading to them all. It’s such a heartwarming experience for both the children and us."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the stories, the children enjoyed some delicious homemade buns and juice. The morning was made even more special as other residents of Newfield Lodge joined in the fun, with some choosing to sit down and colour with the children.

Storytime at Newfield Lodgeplaceholder image
Storytime at Newfield Lodge

Karen Hughes, the Home Manager at Newfield Lodge, added, ‘The event was a wonderful opportunity for the young children to connect with the residents, sparking smiles and fostering a sense of togetherness.

‘At Newfield Lodge, we are committed to creating positive intergenerational experiences that bring joy and enrichment to both our residents and the wider community.’

For more information on community events or to arrange a visit, go to https://www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes/newfield-lodge or contact Newfield Lodge on 01977 524 267 or email [email protected].

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newfield Lodge is a residential and dementia care home operated by HC-One. With 64 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Newfield Lodge is proud to be rated as GOOD by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).

Related topics:Castleford
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice