Celebrate the summer sunshine and all things Yorkshire at McCarthy Stone's party in Burley

Locals are being invited to a special Yorkshire Day themed summer party at a retirement living development in Burley in Wharfedale, where they’ll be treated to delicious hot beef sandwiches and a warm drink to welcome the sunshine.

Taking place on Thursday July 25 between 12:30pm and 3pmat the McCarthy Stone retirement community, Summer Manor, the warm weather festivities will also feature a musical performance by Andrew Lloyd, who returns to the development by popular demand.

Those who are keen to learn more about the vibrant and independent lifestyle on offer will have the chance to hear from the McCarthy Stone team about the thriving community that has been built here. Guests will also have the opportunity to take a tour of the development.

Bookings are required to reserve a place at the summer garden party and can be made by calling 0800 882 1829.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome locals to the Yorkshire Day party at Summer Manor. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience the vibrant, lively and sociable lifestyle that’s on offer, and to also meet our friendly team.

“Whether you’re interested in finding out more about the range of benefits that come with moving into a brand-new McCarthy Stone home, or simply want to enjoy some company and a hot beef sandwich, we encourage everyone to join in and see for themselves how you too can enjoy your retirement to the fullest.”

Nestled in the Wharfedale Valley on the outskirts of the Yorkshire Dales, Summer Manor consists of 42 one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments designed to provide a comfortable and practical living experience for the over 60s. Each property benefits from access to the stunning shared spaces, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate overnight visitors.

Purchase prices at Summer Manor start from £268,000 for a one-bedroom retirement home and £355,000 for a two-bedroom home.