“The leaders we honour today are not just participants of a programme—they are the foundation of community transformation. Their dedication, compassion, and drive embody the spirit of hashtag#Leeds.” From safeguarding to mental health, from faith communities to cultural advocacy—these community leaders are changing lives, one step at a time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a city as vibrant and diverse as Leeds — where over 140 languages are spoken and communities from around the world live side by side — one enduring question continues to shape the city’s future:

How do we build truly thriving, united communities where everyone can flourish, regardless of their background?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to this challenge, Afrikindness launched a transformative new programme in 2024, placing community empowerment and inclusive leadership at its heart.

Celebrating the Heart of Change: Community Leaders Recognised for Their Commitment

The aim?

To equip individuals — especially from underrepresented African and faith-based communities — with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to lead change from within.

In August 2024, this vision became a reality when the 130th Lord Mayor of Leeds officially launched the Community Empowerment Programme — a bold and groundbreaking initiative designed to nurture grassroots leadership, foster collaboration, and bridge the gap between communities and services. This programme is not just about leadership development; it’s about creating sustainable change through inclusion, representation, and culturally responsive engagement.

It began with one simple yet powerful idea: empowerment must start at the grassroots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community leaders were acknowledged for their dedication and impact in Leeds

Over 70 community and faith leaders, parents, and changemakers gathered to launch what would become a year-long journey of transformation — not just for themselves, but for the communities they serve.

The programme addresses urgent issues such as mental health, safeguarding, parenting in diverse communities, neurodiversity, and digital inclusion. Participants received certified training in safeguarding, neurodiversity, and community leadership. They then co-created and delivered culturally relevant workshops across grassroots spaces.

Since its launch:

There has been increase in sign-posting parents to services. Parents are now utilising support services confidently

We have challenged complex issues - Communities are challenging harmful cultural norms & systemic issues.

Families are being equipped with protective factors that support children’s development - a work in progress

that support children’s development - a work in progress We facilitated parent - teen events. Young people are beginning to thrive with a positive racial identity - a work in progress

- a work in progress Trust is being rebuilt between services and minoritised communities - a work in progress.

Community empowerment, at its core, is about working in ways that foster confidence, inclusion, cooperation, and influence. It’s about individuals feeling seen, heard, and equipped — and that ripple effect changing whole communities.

Nine months into the Community Empowerment Programme, a heartfelt celebration was held in May 2025 at the Civic hall Leeds to recognise the remarkable leaders working behind the scenes to drive real change across Leeds’ diverse communities. These leaders have shown unwavering commitment—coaching parents, mentoring young people, facilitating training sessions, and serving as a crucial link between services and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From churches to schools to living rooms, they’ve taken the training they received and transformed it into action. Action that builds trust, addresses inequality, and strengthens protective factors for children and families.

“The difference between starting and not starting is courage. The difference between making progress and not making progress is consistency. The difference between giving up and not giving up is persistence.” — Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, Lord Mayor of Leeds

Find out about the Community Empowerment Programme here:- https://afrikindness.org/our-services/community-empowerment/

Cohort 2 is Launching this August in Leeds – and we’re expanding to Bradford too!

If you are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A community or faith leader

A parent wanting to make a difference

wanting to make a difference A professional or a passionate advocate for diversity, inclusion, and equity

…this is your chance to be part of the next chapter. Register now! — apply to join Cohort 2.

By joining Cohort 2, you will:

Receive culturally responsive training

Build leadership skills and community advocacy experience

Work alongside Cohort 1 professionals

Access potential certified training opportunities

Receive toolkits and resources to support others

Be at the heart of real, lasting impact in communities.

Apply for Cohort 2 here:-