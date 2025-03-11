Celebrating the unsung heroes of rural Yorkshire communities during Village Halls Week 2025

Returning for its ninth year from 17 to 23 March, Village Halls Week 2025 is shining a spotlight on the dedicated volunteers who keep these vital community spaces thriving.

Halls across North, South and West Yorkshire will be taking part in the Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE) national campaign week. The week is a call to showcase the important work that hall volunteers do to support these local venues.

With over 80,000 volunteers supporting 10,000 village halls across England, these spaces provide essential services, host events, and bring communities together. This year’s theme is all about celebrating the passionate volunteers behind them, ensuring their efforts don’t go unnoticed and inspiring more people to get involved.

During the week-long celebration, charity and ACRE Network member, Community First Yorkshire is encouraging village halls to host events and share experiences and insights. A particular highlight will be the release of a celebratory poem recording on Tuesday, featuring village hall volunteers from across the country, coordinated by Community First Yorkshire. Volunteers from village halls such as Danby Wiske, Great Habton, Hovingham and Hellifield in Yorkshire make an appearance.

Huttons Ambo Village Hall

“This week is about recognising the incredible contributions of volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes in our village halls,” said Jane Colthup, Chief Executive at Community First Yorkshire. “Offering vital skills in a variety of roles from gardeners and finance managers to DIY-ers and all-round-odd jobbers, they are the driving force that keep these essential community hubs running and we want to celebrate and support them.”

Community First Yorkshire provides support and advice to village halls across North, South and West Yorkshire, including training, resources and bespoke one to one support. As the ACRE Network member for North, South and West Yorkshire, the charity advocates for rural issues across the region.