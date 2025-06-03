Celebrating the volunteer drivers who make a difference at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice

This Volunteers’ Week (2-8 June) Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice is celebrating the dedication and compassion of its many volunteers. Among them is Volunteer Driver Margaret Emptage, 66, from Cross Hills, who has been supporting residents in West Yorkshire for the past two years, ensuring they can access vital day therapy services.

Margaret began volunteering with Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in 2018. A former Clinical Hypnotherapist at a cancer care centre, she felt drawn to volunteering after being diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago. After moving to West Yorkshire, she was keen to continue volunteering, initially supporting bereavement services at the Oxenhope-based hospice before transitioning into a driving role.

"My journey into volunteering began after my own experience with cancer," Margaret shares. "I’ve always been involved in end-of-life and cancer care in some way, and when I moved here, I wanted to continue that. Driving patients to and from hospice therapy sessions is something I can do, and I really enjoy it.”

Each week, Margaret dedicates her time to transporting patients to therapy classes, ensuring they can participate without the worry of transportation. The flexibility of the role allows her to support when needed, providing continuity for patients and the opportunity to build rapport and trust.

Margaret Emptage

"If I drive the same person for six weeks, we build a bond," Margaret explains. "It's nice to chat and get to know each other. They look forward to it, and so do I. Without volunteer drivers, many wouldn’t be able to attend these important sessions."

"The hospice is out in the countryside, and transportation isn’t always easy for those who can’t drive. Being able to help someone access these classes is incredibly rewarding," Margaret adds. "Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice is such a welcoming place. Everyone is friendly, and I always feel valued for the work I do."

Margaret is keen to encourage people considering volunteering: "I’d recommend it, definitely. It’s so rewarding to know you’re doing something useful in the local community. I feel like I’ve been given a second chance, and I know how hard it was going through treatments, so it’s nice to be able to give something back. And I feel like I’m making a difference!"

Andy Longden, Healthcare Volunteer Coordinator at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, said: “Our volunteer drivers play a crucial role in transporting patients so they can access day services, appointments, or receive general support. Many of them wouldn’t be able to access the services available at the hospice without help from people like Margaret; their contribution is invaluable.

"Volunteering with Sue Ryder is about being part of a team dedicated to enhancing patient care in meaningful ways. From supporting healthcare teams to working behind the scenes, we have a wide range of opportunities for those looking to give back, connect with others, and be part of something truly rewarding.”