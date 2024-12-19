Century celebrations for local care home resident
Gerry was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as he received a card from the King in recognition of his landmark birthday. Guests and residents enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Judith Huby.
Gerry started working in the power industry and flew through the ranks and was appointed Superintendent of Drax Power Station before coming to Highfield Care Home, where he is enjoying a new chapter of his life.
The birthday boy said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my life, and that is because I have surrounded myself with good people, so many in fact I can’t remember them all!”
Luke Owens, General Manager of Barchester Highfield added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone. Gerry is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and a wicked sense of humour. We look forward to hearing many more as he breaks into his next century.”
Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.