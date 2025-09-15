Century celebrations for local care home resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at Meadowbeck Care Home, as one of its residents reaches her centenary in style.

Gladys was joined by her family, friends and team members as she received a telegram from the King, her Daughter Vikki, who is a post lady was privileged to hand deliver the telegram from the King to her Mum herself in recognition of her landmark birthday. A celebration was held at the home for everyone to enjoy cups of tea and enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Tom.

Gladys enjoyed over 50 years of marriage to her wonderful, loving and kind Husband Doug. In later years she enjoyed holidays with her Daughter Vikki and Son Stewart and she flew on concord with Stewart to go watch the Monaco Grand Prix in May 1985. On more recent holidays she spent them with her close friends Audrey and Beryl.

Gladys used to love going to watch the Bradford Bulls Rugby League with family, attending both home and away games, in her younger life she loved dancing especially ballet, she later worked as a telephonist at BT until she got married, after which you were no longer allowed to work due to their rules at the time.

In 2023 Gladys became a resident at Meadowbeck Care Home where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

The birthday girl, said: Thank you to everyone for coming to celebrate her 100th birthday with her, she said the secret to a long life is “I will tell you next year”.

Among those relatives attending was Gladys’s Daughter Vikki, Son Stewart, and Granddaughters Sarah and Sophie along with her son in law Jason. Vikki, who played host for the afternoon to lots of guests. Speaking about her centenarian Mum, she said: “Gladys is and has been a fantastic Mum and friend to so many over the past hundred years, and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

Annaliza Kemp, General Manager of Barchester Meadowbeck Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Gladys is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”