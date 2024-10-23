Certus Construction shortlisted as finalist in the Wakefield Business Awards

Wakefield-based Certus Construction Services has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Wakefield Business Awards.

The award category is Collaboration of the Year and reflects an ongoing programme of works between Certus and Wakefield and District Housing, as a key supplier of construction services to their social housing portfolio.

Commenting on achieving the award shortlist, Certus Managing Director Martyn Gorton says:

“We are thrilled to be finalists for this regional award, which reflects our ability to create a strong, effective collaboration with Wakefield and District Housing. We have worked closely with them to deliver quality services across their housing stock.

“Our achievements together so far have included the refurbishment of over 40 empty properties which are now occupied by families across the district. The partnership has also created new jobs for local people including an apprenticeship which is being studied through Wakefield College.”

George Temple, Service Director at Wakefield and District Housing (WDH) has praised the contribution made by Certus. He says: “WDH set Certus the challenge of developing a true partnership through which we actively encourage two-way collaboration. We also established shared goals, such as delivering the best possible services and providing the highest quality homes to our customers in the Wakefield district, and surrounding area.

“Since day one, Certus have worked closely with WDH to understand our requirements, upholding our values and standards. Certus have been sympathetic to our customers’ needs, where they have worked in a considerate way, having also attended residents’ group meetings. I am pleased we have collectively achieved strong performance, where social value has also been provided within the local area. Like Certus, we are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award.”

Martyn Gorton adds: “The criteria for the category of Collaboration of the Year required us to demonstrate that we have successfully worked with other businesses from the Wakefield district, to create an effective collaboration. We showed the judges how we have added value to one another’s offer, and we are very happy to have been recognised as finalists.”

He continues: “The role of social housing has never been more important and we’re proud to be contributing to the good work going on in this sector.”

The Wakefield Business Awards will be held at Tileyard North, Wakefield, on Thursday November 7th. Event details are available at wearewakefield.org.uk