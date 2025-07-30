Chadwick Lawrence becomes Huddersfield Town Football Club’s official legal partner

Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors has been named as Huddersfield Town Football Club’s official legal partner, continuing the firm’s long-standing partnership with the club and its community.

As the club’s trusted legal representative on all commercial matters, the firm recently negotiated its biggest-ever sponsorship agreement – a five-year exclusive naming rights deal for the Club’s home ground, now known as Accu Stadium.

Alongside being its legal partner, the firm has various sponsorship agreements in place with the club.

The latest agreement, which began in June 2024, saw Chadwick Lawrence become the official technical area sponsor, which includes sponsorship of the dugouts and seat hoods in the dugouts, and advertising on the programmes, LEDs, TV and jumbo screens, and a static sponsor board both inside and outside the stadium.

R-L Tracy Nelson, Daniel Krigers, Gaia Hinchliffe, Leanne Franks, Callum Limb

For the 2025/26 football season, Chadwick Lawrence will move into the newly refurbished 1908 lounge, as part of its matchday hospitality package.

The firm will have eight seats in the lounge, which will bring it closer to the local businesses, and seats in the Director’s Box alongside match sponsorship for the Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town game.

Neil Wilson, managing partner at Chadwick Lawrence, said: “The firm has had a partnership with Huddersfield Town AFC for many years, acting as its trusted legal advisor on commercial matters and offering valuable sponsorship.

“Our relationship continues to grow, and we are thrilled to officially be named as the club’s official legal partner; a collaboration which reflects the firm’s deep roots in the West Yorkshire community and our commitment to supporting both local sport and business.”

Paul Reeves, Chief Revenue Officer at Huddersfield Town AFC, added: "We are proud to partner with Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors and also work with them on a professional basis as our trusted legal representatives on all commercial matters.

“Over the past months, the firm’s legal expertise and commercial know-how has been crucial in finalising some of the largest commercial sponsorship terms that the club has worked on, including the naming rights deal. These are huge developments for the Club, and Chadwick Lawrence played a vital role in working with us to get them contracted and finalise commercial terms. Their ability to negotiate firmly, move quickly, and think strategically has been excellent and they have been a pleasure to work alongside.”