Change a child’s life: Join our Halifax fostering event this August

Compass Fostering is inviting people to discover more about becoming a foster carer at a free recruitment event on Thursday 28th August, from 11am–2pm.

The event takes place at Compass Community School Willow Dean, Salem Methodist Church, Richmond Street. As well as fostering, and children’s residential services, Compass operates a network of specialist SEND schools—of which Willow Dean is the latest addition.

With over 100,000 children currently in care across the UK — and a national shortfall of foster carers — the need for new, committed individuals to step forward has never been greater. Whether you're new to fostering or have previous experience, this event is an opportunity to learn more about the vital role foster carers play in helping children thrive.

Visitors will have the chance to speak with experienced Compass foster carers, who will share their personal journeys and answer questions about fostering — from day-to-day life to the rewards and challenges. Compass’ friendly team will also be on hand to explain the training and support on offer, including their therapeutic parenting approach, which helps children recover from trauma and build brighter futures.

Compass Community School Willow Dean, where the fostering event will be held.

As part of the Compass Community, foster carers benefit from market-leading support — including 24/7 access to expert advice, tailored training, regular respite, and peer support networks. Every carer is backed by a dedicated Supervising Social Worker and a wider team of professionals, all working together to support the child and carer every step of the way.

The impact of fostering can be profound. According to Ofsted, 99% of children in foster care say they feel safe, and 97% say they feel listened to by their carers. Being a carer can be a very rewarding journey. One recently shared, “I’ve watched a child go from withdrawn to confident — and I was part of that journey.”

Attendees can enjoy free tea, coffee, pizza and ice cream in a relaxed, welcoming environment — whether you're just curious or ready to take the next step.

For further details or to register an interest, please follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fostering-information-event-tickets-1586535503399?aff=PR