Changes afoot at The Woodman: Rotherham pub set for refurbishment

The pub will close on February 10 and reopen with an exciting new look

The Woodman pub in Rotherham is set to undergo a major refurbishment, investing over £375k to refresh this much-loved, community pub.

Upon reopening, The Woodman will have a newly created bar area, with exciting additions such as 4k big-screen TVs showing Sky Sports and TNT.

Locals can pop in for a pint and a bite to eat and celebrate unmissable moments in the heart of the community. Visitors can also take advantage of competitive drink offerings such as ‘a bottle of prosecco for £12.99 on a Friday’ and ‘3 bottles of selected beer for £10.75’ every day of the week.

The Woodman family lounge area

There will also be a new dedicated ‘family lounge’, with everything designed around families’ needs and where everyone can feel they belong. Situated in the village of Bramley, The Woodman is ideally located for spending quality family time with a drink or meal before or after a stroll around the nearby Silverwood Colliery Woodland.

The shared good times for everyone continue, as the pub will continue to serve its extremely popular pub classics. Guests can choose from irresistible favourites such as pork frankfurter hot dogs served on a tomato & herb base with Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese; red onion; American mustard; ketchup and crispy onions.

The pub will also continue to serve its traditional Sunday roast, where guests can choose between roast beef, turkey or chicken, complete with fluffy mashed potatoes, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, homemade Yorkshire pudding, stuffing, and gravy.

The refurbishment will also create three new employment opportunities, two full-time front-of-house roles and one full-time chef role.

Sketch of The Woodman, sport bar area.

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s locations range from traditional local and family-friendly pubs to venues designed for a warm, timeless country pub atmosphere offering shared good times for everyone.

General Manager Scott Kennedy said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce the refurbishment of The Woodman, to welcome our community; whatever the occasion. We will have some fantastic new food offers and are especially excited about the introduction of the new Sky Sports package, along with our outdoor seating area that will be perfect for summer.

"There will truly be something for everyone, whether it’s a quick drink at the bar, a spot to watch this year’s biggest sporting events or a place to enjoy quality time over a family meal!”

The Woodman will close for refurbishment on Monday, February 10 and is set to reopen on Friday, March 7.