Charity Keeps Racers Hydrated at the Great Knaresborough Bed Race
Every year, 90 teams of six runners and one passenger race beds along a demanding 2.4-mile course, navigating cobbled streets, steep hills and a final dramatic swim across the icy River Nidd. The competing teams and their spectators supported great causes, raising tens of thousands of pounds for charity.
The day began with a best dressed competition at Knaresborough Castle, followed by a vibrant midday parade through the town and culminating in the high-energy race. Thousands of spectators lined the streets to cheer on participants and soak up the carnival atmosphere.
Throughout the day, RRT volunteers distributed bottles of water to ensure the runners, many in elaborate costumes, remained hydrated and energised. The organisers thanked the RRT for stepping in to help the event, confirming that the charity’s support was especially welcome on the warm Summer’s day as teams tackled the tough terrain and raced to the finish line.
The RRT, which is formed of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, is dedicated to putting compassion into action and provides practical support to other charities and frontline services.
Hadyn Oliver, RRT Local Team Leader, said:
“The Great Knaresborough Bed Race is truly an event like no other and we were absolutely delighted to play a part in this iconic day for the community. From the creativity of the costumes to the sheer determination of the teams during the race, the atmosphere was incredible.
“Our volunteers were proud to provide water and encouragement to keep participants going, especially as they faced the final push through the River Nidd on such a warm day. We are always amazed by the initiatives that people take on to raise money for charity and boost community spirit!”