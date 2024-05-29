Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation receives £1,500 donation from local housebuilder

Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, has donated £1,500 to Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation to support in raising awareness of mental health services for people in York and North Yorkshire.

Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation (CDLF), a mental health charity dedicated to raising awareness and encouraging others to speak out about their own struggles, was set up after the passing of Charlie Dallas Lancaster in 2020. Following this, his two sisters, partner and four friends set up the charity in order to continue his work and the legacy he left behind.

The charity was established in May 2021 with the aim of aiding individuals in need by financing therapy and counselling sessions, thereby enabling them to access the assistance they required. CDLF hosts annual charity balls with the dual purpose of generating funds not only for their own charity but also for supporting other organisations that also provide mental health support and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation collaborates with various charitable organisations, including Mind York, Young Minds, Papyrus, Ripple, and Menfulness. These charities collectively strive to improve individuals' mental health, aligning with the foundation's core principles.

Barratt Homes donated £1,500 to Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation

The donation was made in alignment with the Barratt Developments Community Fund, an initiative committed to supporting communities in the areas where the homebuilding company operates.

Victoria Taylor, Charlie's older sister and a founder of Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation, shared her gratitude for the donation, she said: “We are immensely grateful for the kind contribution provided by Barratt & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East. We set up this foundation to carry on the work Charlie was doing and his enduring desire to help others, so this recognition is extremely important to us.

“Thanks to their generosity, we are able to distribute more of our awareness boards. These boards are produced by the foundation and are distributed and displayed in various workspaces, education settings and NHS organisations signposting people to help and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To date we have distributed 130 boards that detail local support services as well as supplying the reader with a QR code which takes people directly to help and support pages on our website. With the donation we are able to distribute even more, offering guidance to those who need it.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, “We feel privileged to contribute to a charity that not only aids individuals in the local communities where we construct homes but also supports those within our own industry.

“We are dedicated to supporting community initiatives and are proud to contribute to their impactful efforts. Through this donation, our goal is to help the Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation provide essential services that make a meaningful difference in the lives of the individuals they assist.”

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has their Head Office within the Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation service area and are building a collection of homes across North, East and South Yorkshire. For more information about new homes in your area visit:www.barratthomes.co.uk/ or dwh.co.uk/