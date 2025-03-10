CHEC Leeds strengthens community ties with donation to OPAL

CHEC supports community health and wellbeing beyond the clinic with local giving

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, has reinforced its commitment to care in the community by donating £1,000 to OPAL, a Leeds based charity dedicated to enhancing the lives of people aged 60 and over.

CHEC Leeds, based in West Park, donated vital funds to help ensure OPAL can continue supporting older people in the community and maintain its beloved Welcome In Community Centre. CHEC’s contribution reflects its ethos of care in the community, with both organisations aligned on the mission to provide meaningful support to local residents.

Founded in 2002, OPAL works to reduce isolation and loneliness in the LS16 area, currently supporting over 760 members with the help of more than 100 volunteers. The charity works to improve quality of life by providing opportunities for social, health, and wellbeing activities such as exercise classes, social groups, and luncheon clubs.

Adam Cotton-Bailey - Optical Assistant and Michael Fuller - Senior NHS Partnership Executive at the Welcome In Community Centre

Finance streams are increasingly challenging for OPAL, with statutory funding set to decrease and competition for grants increasing in recent years. CHEC’s donation will provide much-needed support, helping the charity to continue delivering provisions that meet community needs.

"I am incredibly grateful to CHEC for the generous donation. Our work changes the lives of older people, reducing loneliness and improving their quality of life,” explains Ailsa Rhodes MBE, CEO of OPAL. “Like most charities, we are facing very challenging times. We rely on the goodwill of others and really appreciate CHEC choosing to support us. This contribution will help us continue making a difference.”

“CHEC Leeds is incredibly proud to support OPAL. OPAL's work is vital to our community, providing essential support to those who need it most. We believe in strengthening the fabric of our local area, and OPAL does just that,” says Eleanor Rishforth, Hospital Manager.

“Just like OPAL, we’re here to serve the people of Leeds and are dedicated to making a difference. Since opening our doors in September 2024, it’s become clear there was a real need for accessible, high-quality eye care in the Leeds community. CHEC Leeds has been delivering essential eye surgeries in four weeks or less, improving the lives of local people and contributing to the wider community.”

Max Norcliffe - NPE, Adam Cotton-Bailey - Optical Assistant, Michael Fuller - Senior NHS Partnership Executive, and Hattie Easton - OPAL Project Worker

To learn more about OPAL and how it enhances the lives of people aged 60 and over, please visit: https://opal-project.org.uk/