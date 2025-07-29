Cheesemaster Mike leads National Cheese and Wine Day celebrations at Saltburn care home

A Brie-lliant cheese and wine tasting event took place at a North Yorkshire care home – when resident Mike was named “Cheesemaster” for the evening.

James Michael Seatory, 78, known as Mike at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, was bestowed the title due to his “grate” enthusiasm for all things cheese – from Edam to Emmental, Brie to Blue Stilton, Gouda to Gruyère.

The former butcher travelled the world to compete with the best in his field during his younger years – often indulging his passion for dairy delicacies along the way.

Taking produce from his shop in Guisborough, Mike travelled to Mortagne-au-Perche, in northwestern France, to take part in the town’s famous Foire au Boudin (blood pudding fair) in 1983. Just one of the many trips where he tasted the local cheeses.

National Cheese and Wine Day at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

From New Zealand to France, Australia to Germany, his favourite remains Italy’s soft curd cheese, ricotta.

“It’s best enjoyed with a good wine,” Mike explained to fellow residents and staff during the tasting event to celebrate National Cheese and Wine Day.

He also showed his “Fromage Board” plaque and badge, naming him “Cheesemaster” – a role he fulfilled over the course of the evening, during which he shared his favourite cheesy tale.

Mike said: “A young cheesemaker left a batch of unfinished cheese out overnight when he went to meet his lover. The next day, the cheese had turned blue with mould. He tried to cover it up with fresh curd but the whole wheel turned blue. When he tasted it, it was delicious. That’s how Gorgonzola was born.”

Hazelgrove Court Care Home resident Mike Seatory, 78, shows his “Fromage Board Cheesemaster” plaque during National Cheese and Wine Day.

The event at Hazelgrove Court saw Mike encouraging staff and residents to try a wide range of cheeses – including the more pungent varieties, such as that from his story.

Care assistant Denise Keeler said: “I never liked blue cheese before, but I’m a fan now.”

Fellow resident David Rigg, 78, said: “It was great to have a wine and cheese evening – and even better to share it with my wife. It was a lovely night.”

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “I loved seeing how Mike came to life today. He was in his element, sharing something that clearly brings him immense joy. It was a brilliant way to celebrate his passion and bring everyone together.”