Chef launches new scheme to support community food projects

Leading chef and social entrepreneur Chris Hanson has launched a new partnership to generate vital funding for grassroots community groups and charities across South Yorkshire.

Chef’s Counter founder Chris has set up the Chef’s Counter Acorn Fund in partnership with South Yorkshire's Community Foundation (SYCF).

The charitable initiative is designed so that profits from Chef’s Counter corporate, private dining or wedding events are reinvested into grants for community food initiatives.

Individuals and businesses can also support Chris’ venture by making one-off donations to his Chef’s Counter Acorn Fund Just Giving page.

Chris Hanson, Chef's Counter

Chris, originally from High Green, Sheffield, said: “The Acorn Fund will provide grants for activities that improve access to delicious, nutritious food that communities want to eat. This could be through social eating activities, funding food business startup trading arms, cooking classes and anything else that improves people’s ability to enjoy great food.

“Our goal is to create an ethical way for our customers to know that the money they spend with us, achieves far more than just them enjoying a delicious meal.

“The team is incredibly excited about partnering with SYCF to develop this Acorn Fund. Their track record in distributing grants to every part of the region is the reason we’re working with them.”

Grants will also be available to provide core funding and management support to organisations in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield with a turnover of under £250,000.

Representatives from Chef's Counter and South Yorkshire's Community Foundation

Chris added: “Our work is about empowering communities through ethical hospitality, training and strategic support for growth.

“We already support groups such as neurodiverse young people, individuals overcoming homelessness and those with mental or physical health challenges through employment and training.

“Our ambition is to build on this by creating more training and supported employment opportunities, cooking classes for children and young people, opportunities for the best up and coming chefs and food entrepreneurs to showcase their skills and products through our events and to empower charities and community groups through the skills of the Chef's Counter team and our friends.”

Chris trained as a chef at Barnsley College and began his culinary career at Whitley Hall Hotel. He went on to work at several leading independent hotels and restaurants around the region.

In recent years, he has established two hospitality social enterprises - Chef’s Counter and Not Just Pink Custard – and serves as culinary director at The Sheffield Table in Leah’s Yard.

SYCF is the region’s largest grant giving charity, supporting hundreds of voluntary and community groups in South Yorkshire every year.

Michelle Dickinson, head of philanthropy and programmes at SYCF, said: “Chris is an incredibly driven and successful individual with a huge passion for giving back which is why we are absolutely delighted to be partnering with him for this unique new initiative.

“Funds raised from Chris’ hospitality events will translate directly into community development – so when people book a Chef’s Counter experience, they’re also making a positive difference.

“We proud to be supporting Chris with the Acorn Fund and playing a part in helping smaller charities and community groups to flourish.”