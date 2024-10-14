Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity has launched a Ray of Sunshine Campaign which aims to brighten the care and experience of babies, children, young people, and their families, whether in one of our local hospitals or within the community.

Every year, the Children’s Services at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust treat an average of 34,810 children from just being born to 18-years-old. The changes this campaign aims to make will have a positive impact on the care and experience of young patients and their families.

Thanks to generous donations, CHFT Charity funding significantly impacts thousands of children each year. The Ray of Sunshine Campaign will focus on raising funds for sever key areas, which include:

- Help me to sleep well.

- Keep me entertained and distracted.

- Provide me with a homely and visually appeal environment.

- Offer me peer support and social activities.

- Help me to stay calm and comfortable.

- Provide me with play therapy support.

- Help my parents/carers feel welcome and cared for.

Hello, my name is Jude:

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity’s Ray of Sunshine needs you! With your help, we can make a huge difference to local children and families, so that children and young people, just like me, receive the best possible care in a welcoming and safe hospital environment.

In November 2023, I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. This was a hard time for my family and I, managing my diabetes at first was really tough.

We had so much support from the Children’s Diabetes Team, everyone was so kind, helping my family and I understand more about living with Type 1 Diabetes, both at home and at school.

However, what made the biggest difference was the Charity Christmas Party I attended. I was able to make new friends and learn that I can still live my active life, even with diabetes.

I know the events are funded by kind donations to CHFT Charity and would not be possible if it was not for the amazing help of people just like you!

I’d like to say a very big thanks to you for supporting the Ray of Sunshine Campaign, so that my friends and I receive the best possible care and experience.

We are appealing to you for your help, so that children and young people can receive the best possible care whilst having access to the right resources that suit their individual need. Visit Ray of Sunshine Campaign - CHFT Charity for more information, to download your amazing resources and to donate if you wish.

