Children host festive carol concert at Leeds Minster
36 children aged 2-4 years old of Kids Planet Church Walk day nursery in the heart of Leeds City Centre bravely took to the stage and performed Christmas songs for 50 family members.
Performances by children from the Toddlers, Rising Threes, and Pre-School groups featured a mix of traditional carols and festive songs, creating a magical atmosphere in one of Leeds’ most historic landmarks. Families gathered in the beautiful surroundings of Leeds Minster across the road from the nursery in the city centre, just off Kirkgate.
The event showcased the hard work and dedication of both the children and the staff. Over the past few weeks, the children have been practising their performances with enthusiasm, guided by the nursery team. From learning the lyrics to perfecting their singing, every child had a role to play in making the concert a success.
Parents and carers attending the event were full of praise for the children's efforts. One parent commented, “It was so heartwarming to see how much effort the children put into the concert. The atmosphere in Leeds Minster made it even more special, and we’re so proud of what they achieved.”
Lauren Sheldrick, deputy nursery manager at Kids Planet Church Walk, said: “It’s such a delight to see the children perform with so much confidence and joy. This event has become a special tradition for us, and we’re incredibly grateful to Leeds Minster for providing such a stunning venue to celebrate the festive season. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring families together and spread Christmas cheer.”