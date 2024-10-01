Children return to village school closed in 2023

A nursery has welcomed children back to a former village school building in North Yorkshire which closed over 12 months ago due to falling rolls.

Little Pippins Montessori Nursery School is now operating from the former Skelton Newby Hall Primary School building in Sketon-on-Ure, near Ripon.

The nursery, formerly known as Baldersby Park Montessori Nursery, relocated from premises at Topcliffe to take over occupancy in the 155-year-old building from September 2024. It closed as a school in summer 2023 with one pupil enrolled at that time and has remained empty until now.

Nursery owners Victoria and Ian Pollitt have spent the last few months renovating the building, with support from The Newby Hall Estate, and final work on the outside of the building will finish shortly.

Staff and children at Little Pippins Nursery with Parish Council Chair Guy Critchlow

Victoria, who is the Headteacher at Little Pippins, said: “We had a fantastic five years in our old building in the grounds of Queen Mary’s School in Topcliffe, but we needed more space and were therefore delighted to reach agreement with the Newby Hall Estate to lease the former school.

“It’s an amazing setting for a children’s nursery with so much internal and external space, so the children will benefit even further from being here.”

In the main building there are three large dedicated rooms for children aged two to three and three to four respectively, including a Montessori classroom to offer one-to-one and small group class work, as well as a kitchen which means the nursery is now able to offer cooked lunches for the first time.

In a newly renovated space across from the main building, a dedicated room has been established for the very youngest children. This comes complete with its own kitchen, sleeping area and secure gardens for all year round use.

Victoria added: “Even though it’s only been a few weeks since we moved here, the feedback we have had from parents and the local community, has been excellent.

“They can see how much more space we now have, which will be of even further benefit to the children on their early years learning journey.”

Guy Critchlow, Chair of Skelton cum Newby Parish Council said: “We are delighted to see children back in the village at Little Pippins Nursery and in a building which has always been an important part of the fabric in the community.

“It’s crucial that we continue to attract young families to the village and having an established nursery with such a good reputation will undoubtedly play an important part in this.