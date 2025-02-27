Children with Cancer UK to open new rural retreat in North Yorkshire for families affected by childhood cancer

Children with Cancer UK, the leading childhood cancer charity, is set to open a new holiday retreat in North Yorkshire for families affected by the devastating disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raines Retreat will be the UK's first holiday let designed solely for children affected by cancer and their families. It will open on the site of the former Rains Farm in Allerston, near Pickering, North Yorkshire, and will offer the chance for families to escape the day-to-day stresses of childhood cancer, make new memories and connect with others who have experienced the pain of a cancer diagnosis.

Set to complete in spring 2025, it will include four standalone holiday cottages, one being fully wheelchair friendly, and the redevelopment of an existing farmhouse building into two holiday lets, allowing capacity for up to 27 people at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retreat will also include a new reflection garden, which will offer families a safe space to relax and connect with nature.

Images of the garden at the retreat

The retreat will be open to all families affected by childhood and young adult cancer. This will include families whose children, teenagers and young adults are currently undergoing treatment, have survived childhood cancer and bereaved families.

Families can enjoy the holiday retreat for just a few days or a few weeks, with a future phase being explored which would allow families to take part in group wellbeing activities and workshops in a purpose-built space on the site. The cost of precious time off can be an additional challenge for families, therefor we made it our priority to make sure that their stay at Raines Retreat is free of charge for them.

Amar Naher, CEO of Children with Cancer UK, said: “When a child is diagnosed with cancer, life changes overnight, and the experience can be very isolating. Families desperately need spaces that allow them to recharge both physically and emotionally, and that gives them an opportunity to connect with others with similar experiences. Until now there hasn’t been a facility in the UK that is dedicated to families affected by childhood cancer, and the unique challenges that come with this diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Raines Retreat will change that. It will offer families a chance to escape their day-to-day worries, meet others who are on the cancer journey and make precious new memories. We can’t wait to welcome our first families to the retreat this summer.”

Ben with his mum, Kirsty and his dad.

For families affected by childhood cancer, retreats like these could offer a lifeline after the difficulty of a diagnosis and treatment. Kirsty’s son Ben was just eight years old when he was diagnosed with Burkitts Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells, after he went to hospital with suspected gastroenteritis. He spent 308 days in hospital.

Kirsty says: “When Ben was diagnosed with cancer, our world turned upside down. There were times when I couldn’t believe it was real life. We spent countless hours in the hospital during Ben’s diagnosis and treatment, more than we did our own home. It was incredibly difficult but meeting other parents in similar situations on the ward and hearing their experiences, made our journey a little bit less lonely.

“That’s why Raines Retreat will be a lifeline for families, a place to breathe, connect and find comfort with others who truly understand, away from the beeping machines and clinical setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today, Ben is doing well and has been in remission for four months. I hope Raines Retreat gives families the chance to make precious memories together, even after the hardest of times.”