Children's Capital of Culture creates jobs for young people in Rotherham

Children’s Capital of Culture is giving more young people in Rotherham the chance to develop their skills and gain invaluable experience in the creative and cultural industries as it opens up its latest trainee recruitment programme.

It will recruit 19 local young people to undertake paid six-to-twelve month paid roles at 11 organisations across South Yorkshire.

Starting in August, the new trainees will help to deliver a wide range of activity as part of Children’s Capital of Culture’s festival year at organisations including Grimm & Co, Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham Council’s Green Spaces team, Skills Street, Sheffield DocFest, Rotherham Museums, Arts & Heritage, Rotherham United Community Trust and Hopian.

The trainees will be paid above the Real Living Wage in a programme supported and funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The Children's Capital of Culture trainee programme has been running since 2022. Trainees have gone on to secure roles at Netflix and Channel 4.

Since 2022, more than 120 young people interested in a creative career path have gained experience at some of the region’s most progressive cultural organisations thanks to the Children’s Capital of Culture traineeship programme. 15 ‘alumni’ roles have also been created to allow young people to continue working with host organisations following their initial traineeship.

Sarah Christie, Programme Manager of Children’s Capital of Culture, said: “It’s fantastic to be recruiting our seventh cohort of trainees for a range of exciting roles across some amazing organisations. I’d encourage any young people interested in a career in the creative industries to check out the jobs on offer.

“It’s a unique chance to seize a worthwhile, paid, opportunity and be part of developing and delivering events for children, young people and wider communities to enjoy as part of our festival year and beyond.”

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces, Cllr Lynda Marshall, adds: “These traineeship roles have been truly life-changing for the young people involved. It’s fantastic that another 19 young people will be given the opportunity to gain experience that would, traditionally, be hard to access outside major cities.

“Children's Capital of Culture has been designed and delivered by children and young people. Their input, especially through the traineeship scheme, has been invaluable.”

Abi Cobb, former trainee and now Engagement Manager for Children’s Capital of Culture, adds: “There is so much talent in Rotherham, from the performers we’ve booked for music festivals, to young filmmakers who now work at Netflix. The legacy of these traineeship schemes is magical and many of the young people who are part of the programme are now established as photographers, illustrators, writers and artists, all making their mark in Rotherham and much further afield.”

The recruitment programme is now open. To find out more, and to apply for one of the Children’s Capital of Culture traineeship roles, search for ‘Children’s Capital of Culture’ on Instagram or Facebook.