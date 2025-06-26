Children's mental health teams support North Yorkshire families with free clothing and essentials

Families are benefiting from a new initiative that provides free clothing and essentials thanks to the child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) team from Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

Kind-hearted staff at The Ridings in Redcar, a base for local children and young people to access mental health support services, created CAMHS Closet.

It’s described by Stephanie Atha, the brainchild of the thoughtful new initiative, as a “quiet, stigma-free space where families can take what they need, without explanation or judgement”.

Stephanie, a registered mental health nurse, who supports children and young people experiencing moderate to complex mental health challenges, said:

CAMHS Closet at The Ridings, Redcar

“I’ve always been drawn to the gaps, the small but significant things that often go unnoticed in clinical care. The quiet struggles. The practical needs. The moments where a young person doesn’t feel like they can ask for help, even when they desperately need it. These are the moments that inspired CAMHS Closet.”

The closet provides free, essential items to young people, families, and carers who may be facing practical difficulties, often alongside the emotional challenges of mental health.

Items available are toiletries including shampoo, toothpaste and period products; clothing and footwear; school supplies including pens, notebooks, and backpacks; plus, small comfort items such as fidget toys and blankets.

Stephanie continues: “There is no referral process, no paperwork, and no barriers. Just a simple, human gesture of support. It aims to ease everyday pressures, so families can focus on what really matters.”

Stephanie Atha, registered mental health nurse for Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust

It’s available to any young person, parent, or carer accessing services through Redcar CAMHS and is located in the reception area.

Donations are welcome from members of the public, staff, local businesses and schools. They can be dropped off at reception at The Ridings, where the team will sort them and stock up the closet when needed.

Feedback from local families include a parent who said: “It made a huge difference. I was struggling and knowing I could just take what I needed has helped us.”

A young person said: “Where it is located is good, I took a jacket without feeling anxious and that helped more than people realise.”

Stephanie has worked her way up from frontline support roles to a clinical nursing role and has seen the entire spectrum of care. She said: “Through it all, one truth has stayed with me, healing can only happen when people feel safe, valued, and supported in all aspects of life, not just during therapy sessions.

“CAMHS Closet was never about reinventing care. It was about extending it. It’s about saying, ‘You don’t need to struggle alone. We see you.’

“It’s a way of meeting people where they are, with kindness.”

“No one should ever have to choose between attending a mental health appointment and affording daily essentials.”

The Ridings is found at 3-6 Dalaro Court, Kirkleatham Business Park, Redcar, North Yorkshire TS10 5RT.