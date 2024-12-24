Christmas comes early for older people in Harrogate

Award-winning local businessman and Regional Partner at local homecare provider Promedica24, Gary Derbyshire, has brought a sprinkle of festive joy to older people across Harrogate this December by delivering Christmas gifts to support older people in the region.

The initiative, organised by local charity Supporting Older People and sponsored by Promedica24, has seen Gary and volunteers travel across Harrogate to bring Christmas gifts to the doorstep of 80 people supported by the charity.

Gary has personally delivered 15 of the gifts as part of this initiative, which is part of Supporting Older People’s mission to alleviate the loneliness and isolation often experienced by older people living on their own.

Gary also accompanied three older people in Harrogate to Supporting Older People’s annual Christmas party, which was attended by 80 people. The event took place at Oakdale Golf Club in Harrogate and guests were welcomed with a drinks reception before being seated for roast turkey with all the trimmings. After the meal, guests were entertained with live music by ukulele group Harrogate Spa Town Ukes.

Christmas Delivery - Gary Derbyshire

Promedica24, which provides flexible homecare services to allow people to maintain their independence in their homes, regularly supports local charities in the areas where it operates. Promedica24 has also sponsored local charity Dementia Forward, helping to raise over £4000 at a charity golf day in Ripon, and Supporting Older People’s Summer Ball, which raised over £14,000.

Gary Derbyshire, Regional Partner at Promedica24, commented:

“Everyone knows that Christmas is a wonderful time of year, with families and friends reuniting to celebrate together. However, for many people, especially the elderly, it can sometimes also be a lonely time.

“As homecare providers, we often come into contact with older people affected by loneliness, many of whom are living alone and are at risk of feeling lonely. This is why providing companionship support is such an important part of our services, and we were glad to be able to help local charity Supporting Older People, which is doing a fantastic job alleviating loneliness and social isolation in the region.”

Supporting Older People Christmas Party

Kate Rogata, Director of Supporting Older People, commented:

“The support from Promedica24 throughout the year has been invaluable, and it’s thanks to partnerships like this that we can continue to alleviate loneliness in Harrogate.