Church Fenton-based firm responds to school's SOS to transform outdoor space
The initiative, scheduled for the weekend of 7-8 June, will transform the school’s outdoor area into a vibrant space for play and learning, following an SOS call from the school inspired by RJC’s history of community support.
Kirk Fenton Primary School reached out to RJC after witnessing the company’s dedication to local causes, including their creative fundraising efforts with a Calendar Girls-inspired calendar last year for Melanoma UK. The school envisioned an enhanced outdoor area to foster creativity, physical activity, and hands-on learning for its pupils. RJC answered the call, mobilising their team and resources to bring this vision to life.
The ‘Big Build’ will see RJC’s skilled workforce, alongside community volunteers, construct new play structures, sensory gardens, and learning zones tailored to the school’s needs. This project builds on RJC’s legacy of generosity, which includes donating a defibrillator to Church Fenton and treating elderly residents to afternoon tea during the pandemic.
Chris Jackson, Co-Director of RJC Plant Services, expressed enthusiasm for the project: “When Kirk Fenton reached out, we didn’t hesitate to get involved. Our team is passionate about giving back to the community that supports us, and creating a space where kids can learn, play, and grow is something we’re incredibly proud to be part of.”
Headteacher of Kirk Fenton Primary School, Mel Walmsley shared their gratitude: “RJC’s commitment to our school is truly heartwarming. Their willingness to take on this ambitious project will give our children an inspiring outdoor area that enhances their learning and wellbeing. We can’t wait to see the transformation on June 7th and 8th!”
For more information about the ‘Big Build’ or to get involved, contact RJC Plant Services Ltd via the website.