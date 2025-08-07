Churchill seeks feedback on plans for new retirement development in Thirsk

Churchill Living is preparing a planning application for a new independent later living development in Thirsk, and is asking local people to share their feedback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Churchill Living is preparing a planning application for a new independent later living development in Thirsk, and is asking local people to share their feedback.

The proposal seeks to redevelop the former sheltered housing development on Gillings Court, at the heart of Thirsk’s town centre, regenerating this unoccupied site to create circa 45 attractive, high quality apartments. These will be for sale to local over 60s who want to maintain their freedom and independence as they get older whilst enjoying the safety, support and social life that comes with being part of a later living community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purchasers of these properties would have the benefits of security and peace of mind, with a Lodge Manager, a 24 hour Careline system, a sociable Owners’ Lounge, and a Guest Suite for visiting friends and family, all in beautifully landscaped grounds.

CGI impression of Churchill Living's potential new development in Thirsk

Churchill’s plans for the development will be available for public viewing through this live consultation link from Tuesday 5th to Tuesday 19th August 2025: https://churchill-thirsk.co.uk. Feedback can be left using the feedback form on the website.

A Churchill Living spokesperson said: “As we prepare to submit a formal planning application, we are keen to gather feedback and give local people the opportunity to have their say on our plans to regenerate this previously developed town centre site. Delivering new homes in this well-connected location will help to reduce the need for greenfield development to meet the urgent demand for new homes locally. By giving older people in and around Thirsk the option to downsize, it will also help release many larger, second-hand properties back onto the market for local families to move into, also creating opportunities for local first time buyers to get onto the ladder.”

According to independent research, the proposed development would bring around £350,000 per year of extra spending to the local high street[1] as apartment owners regularly use local shops and services. It would also help to generate around £204,000 of savings each year[2] for local health and social care services by enabling older people to enjoy a healthier, safer and more independent lifestyle.

[1] Homes For Later Living ‘Silver Saviours’ report, 2021