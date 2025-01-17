Clare’s marathon effort raises £2,000 to help fight MND

A fundraiser from Hull has kicked off 2025 in style by completing seven marathons in just seven days to help raise money for the MND Association.

Her challenge, which has so far raised almost £2,000, was inspired by rugby league hero, Kevin Sinfield, who completed his own similar challenge before Christmas to raise money for MND charities. He was running in memory of his friend and former teammate, Rob Burrow, who died from motor neurone disease (MND) last summer. During his challenge, Clare had the chance to run alongside Kevin, and other members of the MND community as part of the Extra Mile event in Hull.

Clare explained: “I am so happy with what I’ve done and the support has been incredible.

“I was honoured to run the Extra Mile with Kevin in December - what a wonderful morning that was! I met some people living with MND who have now become wonderful friends, and I am going to keep banging the drum.

Clare, pictured left, with her supporters

“During my challenge it was especially meaningful to be able to meet with Craig Eskrett, who is living with MND, along the route, he is such an inspiration and we’re all rooting for him.”

The MND Association’s Kelly Boston said: “Clare set off every morning at 7.07am in tribute to Rob and his famous number 7 shirt and completed 26 gruelling miles. She even turned her last day into an ultra-marathon, completing 27.7 miles

“It’s brilliant to be able to celebrate Clare’s achievements, we are so grateful for everything she is doing to support our work. We also extend thanks to all the amazing fundraisers doing their bit in and around Hull, together it’s making a real difference to people living with, and affected by, MND.”

Incredibly Clare’s next challenge will be even bigger and will see her completing seven ultra marathons in seven days early next year.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/page/clare-hackett-1726683910817