Clive Owen LLP welcomes new Tax Director to York office

Clive Owen LLP, a leading independent accountancy firm, has further strengthened its York office with the appointment of an experienced Tax Director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela Mikola has joined the firm, which operates from offices in York, Darlington, Durham, Middlesbrough, and most recently, Newcastle, following a successful career at Big Four, regional and national practices.

She brings nearly two decades of expertise in corporate tax, having established herself as a trusted advisor to owner-managed and entrepreneurial businesses across the region. Her extensive experience and commitment to tailored client service align perfectly with Clive Owen LLP’s ethos of providing high-quality, bespoke tax solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela began her career in 2007 after graduating from Durham University with a BSc Hons in Mathematics. She started in the Corporate Tax department at a Big Four firm based in Leeds before moving on to regional and national practices in York, rising through the ranks to become a Tax Director. She possesses significant experience advising on a wide range of tax matters, from R&D and patent box schemes to group restructuring and pre-sale planning.

(L-R): Phillipa Symington, Jonathan Doyle, Angela Mikola and Gary Ellis

Angela is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Advisor. She is especially known for her work supporting clients with complex tax compliance issues and for delivering proactive tax advice.

Angela Mikola, Tax Director at Clive Owen LLP, said: “I am thrilled to join Clive Owen LLP. I have always enjoyed getting to know my clients and working with them to navigate the ever-changing tax landscape. I look forward to contributing to Clive Owen’s longstanding reputation for excellence and helping clients reach their business goals.”

Phillipa Symington, Partner at Clive Owen LLP, said: “As a regional, independent firm we pride ourselves on delivering a wide range of services that serve our enterprising and entrepreneurial owner managed business clients across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad