Community comes together to savour delicious dishes
The home’s Head Chef, Judith Huby, prepared a variety of dishes to suit different dietary needs and tastes. Guests enjoyed a three-course lunch, which included tomato and basil soup with a crusty bread roll, chicken and mushroom pie with rustic potatoes and seasonal vegetables, and a dessert of apple sponge with vanilla custard.
Luke Owens General Manager at Highfieldsaid: “The day was a big success, thanks to the hard work of my team. They are always eager to support the community, and we’re excited to continue collaborating with the Sherburn Visiting Scheme and all the incredible work they do.”
Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals Highfield provides residential care, and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.