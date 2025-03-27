Community comes together to savour delicious dishes

By Ruth Hardy
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 09:26 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 13:44 BST
Highfield welcomed local community membersplaceholder image
Highfield welcomed local community members
Highfield Care Home welcomed local community members on Wednesday, 26th March, for "A Taste of Highfield." Guests had the chance to sample a variety of freshly prepared dishes enjoyed by residents daily, showcasing the quality and variety of meals.

The home’s Head Chef, Judith Huby, prepared a variety of dishes to suit different dietary needs and tastes. Guests enjoyed a three-course lunch, which included tomato and basil soup with a crusty bread roll, chicken and mushroom pie with rustic potatoes and seasonal vegetables, and a dessert of apple sponge with vanilla custard.

Luke Owens General Manager at Highfieldsaid: “The day was a big success, thanks to the hard work of my team. They are always eager to support the community, and we’re excited to continue collaborating with the Sherburn Visiting Scheme and all the incredible work they do.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals Highfield provides residential care, and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:Highfield
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice