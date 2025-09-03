Community groups encouraged to apply for their share of £43,000

Community groups across the Bradford district are being encouraged to apply for their share of £43,000 through the next wave of ‘Funding In-Communities’.

This is the third round of funding for the initiative, which is being organised by housing provider Incommunities.

Eligible projects could include food banks, children’s playgroups, social clubs, art classes – any group that is well-used by people living in homes provided by Incommunities.

Groups that wish to apply should visit www.incommunities.co.uk/funding-in-communities

Applications for the third round of Funding In-Communities open 4th September.

The advice to Incommunities’ customers is to make sure their local community activity submit an application.

Successful projects will be shortlisted, with the shortlist then put to a public vote, and winners announced at a celebratory evening on October 29 at Valley Parade Stadium.

There will also be a second chance for groups to apply for a share of the £43,000 as the funding will be split across two events. The second event will open for applications in February 2026.

Susan Godbold, Head of Customer Voice at Incommunities.

One of the groups that has previously benefited from Funding In-Communities is Cottingley Community Centre.

Helen Eteson, Cottingley Community Centre Manager, said: “We applied for the money so that we could run something for the youth because there wasn't that much happening for young people around here.

“So, we're running a weekly drama workshop for young people, and the money is helping us to be able to run that for a year.”

Susan Godbold, Head of Customer Voice at Incommunities, said: “We’re delighted to announce that applications are open for this round of Funding In-Communities.

“There are so many great community-based groups out there doing fantastic work to support our customers. We’re pleased to help them continue their inspirational efforts.

“In the last wave of Funding In-Communities we donated £60,000 to some fantastic causes across the Bradford district. There are so many more amazing groups out there who are doing life-changing work that benefits our customers – we can’t wait to meet more of them.”