Community groups launch Special community event

Local groups including Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, Right at Home Harrogate, the Gracious Street Methodist Church and the Knaresborough Connectors came together to host a special community event which took place at the Gracious Street Methodist Church in Knaresborough on Monday, November 25..

Starting at 1pm visiting seniors and members of the community were able to take part in and ask their tech questions and problems which were answered by the experts, before taking part in an information seminar from each of the groups taking part.

Finally, at 2pm we welcomed Singer Performer – the glamorous Emma James as we concluded the afternoon with an hour of musical entertainment, refreshing beverages and tasty cake, rounding off a wonderful afternoon enjoyed by all.

General Manager of Boroughbridge Manor Care Home Susan Carter said: “We were delighted to take part in what was a fabulous community event, allowing individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another.