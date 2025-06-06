Community invited to Hull care home’s summer fete

HC-One’s Kesteven Grange Care Home in Kingswood, Hull, East Yorkshire, is inviting the local community to the home to join them for a fun-filled Summer Fete on Saturday 14th June 2025, from 11am to 3pm.

Kesteven Grange Care Home is putting on a lively community event packed with activities for all ages. Visitors can look forward to live entertainment; a bouncy castle; a BBQ and refreshments; raffles, tombola, and stalls; penalty shootout and hook-a-duck; sweet treats, cake stall, and ice lollies as well as a car boot stall, bottle hoopla, and much more.

Mandy Gallagher, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Kesteven Grange Care Home said:

“We’re excited to open our doors to the community for what promises to be a fantastic day. Events like these are a great way to bring everyone together and support our residents. We encourage everyone to pop along, bring the family, and enjoy the summer fun!”

Everyone is welcome to attend Kesteven Grange Care Home’s Summer Fete event and admission is free.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes

