Competition winner names new jumper for Yorkshire countrywear brand Glencroft

Yorkshire countrywear brand Glencroft has unveiled the winning name of its latest British Wool jumper for its Autumn Winter collection, following a nationwide public competition – and it’s a nod to the Yorkshire countryside it proudly calls home.

The new design for Autumn/Winter 25, now officially named the ‘Keasden’, is a chunky Aran jumper knitted in the North of England from 100% British Wool.

The name, suggested by competition winner Di Millen, pays tribute to the hamlet of Keasden – a cluster of farms nestled in the Yorkshire Dales, just a short distance from Glencroft’s rural base in Clapham.

Designed for both men and women, the Keasden is a robust, heavier-knit Aran jumper that blends heritage patterns with practical warmth, thanks to its zip-up shawl neck collar.

Made in the UK from creamy beige flecked British Wool yarn, it’s a sustainable staple crafted to last for decades – and yes, it even smells like real wool.

Di Millen, who won one of the jumpers as her prize, shared: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have named the Keasden jumper. It’s such a beautiful connection to the area local to Glencroft, since the hamlet of Keasden where I live is just a couple of miles from them in Clapham.

“I’m delighted with my prize, which I gifted to my husband who wore it for the first time on our recent trip to Iceland – it kept him incredibly warm and looked great too.”

Speaking of the hundreds of entries to the competition, Edward Sexton, owner of Glencroft, said: “We were overwhelmed with the many thoughtful suggestions we received, but ‘Keasden’ really stood out for us. All our jumpers have some sort of local or family connection and so the name perfectly captured what we wanted - both the spirit of the landscape around us, and our connection to the Yorkshire Dales.”

