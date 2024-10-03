Complex care company reveals new jobs plan

A company which provides specialist complex care to children, young people & adults with complex health conditions in South Yorkshire is planning to create up to 40 new jobs in the next six months in order to meet the ever-increasing demand for its services.

Caremark Rotherham & Sheffield is seeking to add to its current 100-plus strong team of highly trained Support Workers and management team who deliver services across the region.

They support clients with complex and clinical health conditions such as acquired brain injury, spinal injuries, airway management, autism, learning disabilities and behaviours that challenge.

The company, which has its head office in the Magna Business Centre in Rotherham was set up in 2016 by Managing Director Mark McKenning. It currently provides around 3,000 hours of care each week to their clients and is rated as good by the national care regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

With demand for its home and community-based services increasing, the company is now experiencing further growth and hopes to recruit at least 40 new Support Workers.

Mark says: “Our highly trained Support Workers provide a consistent and bespoke care service enabling our clients with complex care needs in Rotherham and Sheffield to excel and thrive in their own homes, schools, colleges, workplaces, and communities.

“We do this in partnership with our clients and their families and through the excellent relationships we have developed with key workers and professionals, which include local authorities in Sheffield and Rotherham, Sheffield Children's Hospital, and independent Case Managers

“It is through these relationships and our focus on achieving the very best outcomes for the people we support that we are getting more enquiries about our services.”

One emerging new area of referrals for Caremark Rotherham & Sheffield is via independent Case Managers. These are companies, Solicitors, Professional Deputies, or other individuals who specialise in traumatic personal injury and are tasked with managing the healthcare budgets of people who require complex care, for example, if they have had a life-changing accident.

Mark says: “We already work with a number of amazing Case Managers who are wholly focused on achieving the best possible outcomes for the people they represent.

“We share the same ethos and have proven pathways of delivery and ensuring the individuals we support are able to thrive and realise their full potential regardless of the complexity of their care.

“We want to continue to offer our support services to even more people in the region and as part of any future growth we are seeking to add to our team.