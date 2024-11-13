Conservation charity visits Hull care home

Residents at residential care home Elm Tree Court recently received a fascinating lesson about penguins following a visit by The Deep, an education and conservation charity based in Hull.

The Deep is a renowned aquarium and marine conservation centre, offering visitors a chance to explore the world’ s oceans through engaging exhibits, marine life and interactive displays.

The event, part of a community initiative aimed at enhancing education about marine life, featured a live feed from a penguin enclosure, enabling residents to observe the Gentoo penguins in their habitat.

The speaker, Kirsty Old, shared detailed information about the behaviours and characteristics of the penguins and residents were given the opportunity to touch and feel real penguin feathers, quills and empty eggs.

Becka Wiles, a Senior Activity Coordinator at Elm Tree Court, which is owned and managed by Yorkshire-headquartered social care group HICA, said: “It was wonderful to see our residents so engaged about learning. The outreach initiatives we host not only spark curiosity among our residents but also help to create a deeper understanding of the world around them. It was a lovely afternoon.”

The interactive session also included a question-and-answer session which demonstrated the residents’ enthusiasm and interest in the marine world.