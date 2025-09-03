Constant support completely changes Dene Brook resident’s life

A dream day out at Park Dene has marked a life-changing milestone for Mark, a resident supported by Cygnet Social Care as he took his first major step outside his comfort zone.

Mark, 39, has lived at Dene Brook, a specialist residential service in Rotherham for those with learning disabilities or complex needs, since 2015. He recently achieved his long-held goal of visiting Park Dene, a caravan site in Bridlington, after overcoming much apprehension surrounding leaving the service.

The carefully planned day trip was part of Cygnet Social Care’s new “Hopes and Dreams” campaign, launched to celebrate and support the aspirations of those in its care. For Mark, the visit represented more than just a change of scenery, it was a symbol of his personal growth and the dedication of the team that helped him get there.

When Mark first arrived at Dene Brook, he would isolate himself in his bedroom for long periods of time with his jigsaw. He found it challenging to participate with others or in any social activities.

Mark enjoyed his life-changing trip alongside Support Worker Zoe.

However, Mark’s life completely changed after staff worked consistently with him, providing unwavering support until a trusting relationship was built. His interests began to flourish and he became intrigued by Park Dene, a caravan site in Bridlington.

To prepare for Mark’s day trip outside of Dene Brook, he worked closely with Zoe Marr, a Support Worker at the Cygnet Social Care service.

Zoe spent two months engaging with Mark, constantly planning and discussing the site to build his confidence for a visit and conquer his unease of having a day out away from Dene Brook. The duo regularly discussed Park Dene and as a way to make him feel more comfortable, Zoe helped Mark virtually explore the area via photos, videos and other internet resources.

To make sure Mark felt at ease for this huge step outside of his comfort zone, the team meticulously planned and reassured Mark about his visit with meal plans and activities laid out.

Zoe said: “I wanted to empower him to make choices and decisions for his fun day out. It was well planned and our trip to Park Dene was a great success.”

During their trip, Mark and Zoe went to the beach, enjoyed a meal out and then a full tour of Park Dene and its caravans by staff who gave Mark a souvenir to remember his trip.

Zoe said: “It was a fantastic day. It was truly wonderful to see Mark socialise so comfortably in a new social setting. I am incredibly proud of his accomplishment and I am so happy that I could be there to support him on this massive step. I can’t wait to see his social skills continue to flourish in the future.”

From not leaving his room to now venturing on day trips with his Support Worker, Mark’s trust and confidence has grown immensely due to the constant support provided by Dene Brook, resulting in this incredible change.