Contractor appointed to deliver Leeds office redesign

Leeds based developer, Wilton Developments, has today revealed a further phase of redevelopment at 10 South Parade in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On behalf the BCO award-winning office owner, East Parade Limited, Wilton has appointed Formm to carry out the works to the ground floor, introducing a business lounge, coffee shop and a 65-desk business centre divided into 10 self-contained offices.

The space will also provide high quality meeting rooms for hire, and the ability to open up part of the centre for events. Work will complete early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed by JMA (Jon Matthews Architects), ESG has been at the heart of the project with designers paying particular attention to recyclable materials and low carbon solutions.

10SP business lounge and cafe

The centre will be managed directly by Wilton under its new humanSpaces brand, building upon the success of the all-inclusive offices which are now fully let at its 2 Bond Court building. Hannah Ingrey has been appointed as the new Community & Operations Manager for the building, she joins from Spacemade at Park House where she was Community Manager. Wilton has plans to roll out this offer to its wider Leeds portfolio.

Jason Stowe, Managing Director at Wilton Developments, comments “Following our two recent lettings to IDHL and Thomson Solicitors, the upper floors of 10SP are once again fully occupied. The time is therefore right to implement long held plans for the reconfiguration of our ground floor at 10SP.

“This scheme will provide new, contemporary facilities for our existing tenants, providing collaboration opportunities through the business lounge and business centre. The Coffee Shop will be operated by Bean Coffee, who we are particularly excited about introducing the brand to Leeds City Centre. The coffee shop will be open to the public, as well as being available to tenants and visitors to the building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Ingrey, Community & Operations Manager at humanSpaces, comments “We are creating a truly exceptional offer here at 10SP. The attention to detail and quality of materials will stand apart in the Leeds market. I’m particularly impressed with the desire to incorporate recycled and recyclable materials where feasible into every aspect of the design. I am looking forward to launching the space early in the new year, alongside our new community card offer open to all Wilton tenants in the city.”

10SP entrance lobby

Miriam Hughes at Pudney Shuttleworth adds “We are absolutely delighted to have attracted Bean Coffee to 10 South Parade – a fantastic independent operator expanding from its established base in Liverpool and the North West. Bean fit the brief perfectly for 10SP. It is also testament to the building that Bean has chosen 10 South Parade as its first Leeds acquisition, and we are confident they will be a great success. The new coffee shop will no doubt become a very well used facility, both by the occupiers in the building and the wider business and residential communities in this part of the city centre”