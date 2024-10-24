Cookridge Court welcomes the local emergency services

Staff at Cookridge Court in Cookridge, Leeds have opened up their doors to welcome the emergency services personnel in their local area. Residents and Families got to have a chat with the local police and Fire services and a look around the Fire Engine.

Karen Francis, the General Manager of Cookridge Court has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Cookridge Court are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”

