Corrboard celebrates 10-year anniversary

CorrBoard UK, the award-winning independent sheet-feeding specialist, is celebrating ten-years in business, having officially reached the milestone in July.

The business, which remains sustainably independent, has gone through a significant change management program in the last two-years, with new senior management team and a focus on quality, customer service and sustainability.

Employing 80 colleagues from its Scunthorpe manufacturing facility, the business has also invested in training and development, supporting employees that want to progress and meet with their potential.

In addition, as well as increasing the number of customers that it works with, it has developed several strategic partnerships that allow it to support community and charitable organisations throughout the region.

Managing Director of CorrBoard, Rob Burgin

Managing Director of CorrBoard, Rob Burgin, comments: “It’s certainly been a rollercoaster of a couple of years. When I joined the business, there were things that simply had to change. We couldn’t carry on as we were.

“The first thing was to build a culture that would see all colleagues working towards achieving the same ambition: to become the leading independent sheet feeding supplier in the UK. We then needed to focus on the quality, customer service and sustainability of the product.

“This is a real moment in time for CorrBoard and I’m looking forward to celebrating it as the team we are today. I’m so pleased to see where we’ve come to and what we have achieved together. Here’s to the next ten years!”

Securing a further accolade, CorrBoard was recently announced Supplier of the Year at the Sheet Plant Association (SPA) Conference. Making it all the more prestigious, the award is voted for by members.

Rob concludes: “Being named Supplier of the Year by the Sheet Plant Association was the icing on the cake for us and is a further reason for us to say a huge well done and thank you to our hard-working team.”