Corrboard launches 10 million step challenge to mark anniversary
The challenge, which will run from Friday 1st November to Saturday 30th November, aims to celebrate the company’s milestone while promoting a healthier, more active lifestyle. Around 75 employees are set to take part, working together to reach the ambitious benchmark.
CorrBoard UK Head of Operations, Katie Woodward, comments: “We celebrated our anniversary in July the usual way with a raising a glass to the achievement, but also wanted to do something that was more of a collective challenge, that could get us all up and moving. Setting the target of 10 million steps means we can work together and encourage each other to quite literally put our best foot forward!”
“This is also a further initiative that reinforces our commitment to the North Lincolnshire Healthy Workplace Award Scheme. Having completed the Bronze Award criteria, we are now working towards the silver award.”
The milestone marks a decade of growth and transformation for the business, which officially reached its 10-year anniversary in July 2024. During this time, CorrBoard has built a reputation for quality, service, sustainability and culture.
Katie adds: “Initiatives like this bring us together in ways that go beyond the workplace. It is an opportunity for our team to motivate each other and to celebrate the success we’ve achieved together. As the business moves into the next phase, the emphasis will very much be on our team and how we can achieve bigger and better things together.”
CorrBoard is a privately-owned sheet feeder. The business was founded in 2014 and manufactures corrugated cardboard from a purpose-built facility in Scunthorpe. For more information about the business, please visit: www.corrboarduk.com and for regular updates, please follow: @CorrBoardUK on Twitter and @CorrBoard UK on LinkedIn.