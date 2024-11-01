Corrboard launches 10 million step challenge to mark anniversary

CorrBoard UK, the sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, is marking ten years in business with a month-long wellness initiative, encouraging employees to collectively achieve 10 million steps throughout November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge, which will run from Friday 1st November to Saturday 30th November, aims to celebrate the company’s milestone while promoting a healthier, more active lifestyle. Around 75 employees are set to take part, working together to reach the ambitious benchmark.

CorrBoard UK Head of Operations, Katie Woodward, comments: “We celebrated our anniversary in July the usual way with a raising a glass to the achievement, but also wanted to do something that was more of a collective challenge, that could get us all up and moving. Setting the target of 10 million steps means we can work together and encourage each other to quite literally put our best foot forward!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is also a further initiative that reinforces our commitment to the North Lincolnshire Healthy Workplace Award Scheme. Having completed the Bronze Award criteria, we are now working towards the silver award.”

Corrboard launches 10 million step challenge to mark 10 year anniversary

The milestone marks a decade of growth and transformation for the business, which officially reached its 10-year anniversary in July 2024. During this time, CorrBoard has built a reputation for quality, service, sustainability and culture.

Katie adds: “Initiatives like this bring us together in ways that go beyond the workplace. It is an opportunity for our team to motivate each other and to celebrate the success we’ve achieved together. As the business moves into the next phase, the emphasis will very much be on our team and how we can achieve bigger and better things together.”