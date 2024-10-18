Corrboard reinforces commitment to customer service with latest appointment
Reinforcing its commitment to delivering consistently good customer service, William joins the business from Wren Kitchens where he was Delivery Support Senior Advisor.
Responsible for processing customer orders, as well as responding to any queries that are received, William is most looking forward to new challenges and also working in a business that has a supportive and progressive culture.
He comments: “I wanted to work for a company that has ambitions to grow and to become the best in its niche. I very much get that impression from CorrBoard and since joining can see how everyone is working towards the same targets.
“Everyone has been really supportive, particularly as I’ve been adapting to new processes, information and working with business-to-business customers. It’s a learning curve but one that I am embracing.”
CorrBoard Sales Director, Paul Broderick, comments: “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome William to the team. He has already made a positive impression and is picking up the role and his responsibilities. As a business that wants to attract and retain the best talent in the region, we know that he will be an asset to the team.”
CorrBoard is a privately-owned, independent sheet feeder. The business was founded in 2014 and manufactures corrugated cardboard from a purpose-built facility in Scunthorpe. For more information about the business, please visit: www.corrboarduk.com and for regular updates, please follow: @CorrBoardUK on Twitter and @CorrBoard UK on LinkedIn.