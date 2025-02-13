Council Leader joins students for National Apprenticeship Week

Hull City Council Leader Mike Ross has joined students from Hull College on a tour of a housing site to help promote National Apprenticeship Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Persimmon at their Trinity Pastures development off Calvert Lane, Councillor Ross and a class of bricklaying students were given a taste of a live construction site and the different skills needed to build a house.

Earlier in the day a group of joinery students from the college were also shown how the skills they’re learning can be put to use by Persimmon’s Construction Director and regional Apprentice Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council said: “Apprenticeships offer a great route for young people into work, as well as providing value to employers, so it was great to see the group of young learners on the site.

Students from Hull College with Council Leader Mike Ross

“The council is committed to ensuring young people in Hull have access to good learning opportunities and quality jobs that enable them to reach their potential.”

Justin Barber, Head of Construction at Hull College, said: “Opportunities like this give our students invaluable insight into the realities of working on a live construction site.

“Working with leading employers like Persimmon is essential in helping us prepare the next generation of skilled professionals, and National Apprenticeship Week is the perfect platform to highlight the exciting career paths available in the construction industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosting on behalf of Persimmon, Scott Waters Managing Director of Persimmon Yorkshire added “We’re always looking at new ways to inspire young people into the industry – particularly during National Apprenticeship Week – and I hope that some of those young people we met today will be excited at the prospect of putting their skills into practice on completion of their studies.”