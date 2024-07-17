Council Leader meets Housebuilder as Housing takes centre stage in King’s speech

Bradford policy makers have visited new homes taking shape in Bradford as the King sets out the Government’s legislative agenda at the State Opening of Parliament.

As expected, housing formed a central part of the King’s Speech with the new Government promising to reform the planning system and deliver 1.5 million new homes over this Parliament.

Labour Leader of Bradford Council Susan Hinchcliffe has met with one housebuilder Persimmon, at their Cote Farm development to discuss housing delivery and how to help get more people on the property ladder.

Joined by cabinet member Alex Ross-Shaw, the Councillors were given a tour of the site which will provide just over 200 new homes when complete.

As well as discussions around housing delivery and the mortgage market, they were briefed on how Persimmon is further improving the energy efficiency of homes ahead of new regulations taking effect next year.

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council said: “As a young city, new housing is a current and future challenge so housing partners will be vital to economic growth ambitions in the future.’

Cabinet member Alex Ross-Shaw added: “Helping more families into good quality homes is an important part of delivering our regeneration plans for the district.

“As a council we work with developers to encourage greener and more efficient developments so it’s always good to see these principles being put into practice for our residents.”

Christopher Hull, Managing Director of Persimmon West Yorkshire said “It was great to be able to host Councillors Hinchcliffe and Ross-Shaw to brief them on our work across the region.