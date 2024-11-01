Council-owned homes in York to continue receiving much-needed bathroom adaptations
Passmore Group, Yorkshire’s leading designer and full-service home improvement business, has been awarded an extended four-year contract to install accessible bathrooms in council-owned properties across the city of York.
More Ability, part of the Passmore Group that focuses on the design and installation of accessible bathrooms, will continue to transform bathrooms across the city from now until 2028, ensuring that residents with disabilities and mobility issues can live independently and with dignity.
This decision follows a competitive tendering process and is rooted in a successful relationship spanning over 15 years.
Passmore Group also recently earned a similar contract with North Yorkshire County Council.
Tony Passmore, Chairman of Passmore Group, said: “This will further cement our good working relationship with York City Council in delivering much-needed works throughout the City in both council and private homes, helping those that need it to shower safely and independently.
“We understand the unique needs of elderly and disabled customers, and we consistently demonstrate our expertise and reliability through procurement processes. Our references and experience speak for themselves, allowing us to secure contracts with various local authorities.”
What does this initiative mean for York’s council homes and residents with disabilities?This initiative is a game-changer for York, particularly for those who rely on accessible facilities in their homes.
Many local authorities lack comprehensive data on accessible housing, with 65% of local authorities being unable to estimate the proportion of social or affordable housing that is accessible. In fact, only 19% of authorities in England have an adapted housing register.
This new initiative is more than just updating bathrooms - it’s about transforming lives. With these new adaptations, residents of council-owned properties will no longer face the daily struggles that come with inaccessible spaces. Instead, they can look forward to living in a city that truly values inclusivity.