Councillors unanimously approve new homes in York

York Councillors have voted unanimously to approve plans for 162 new homes off Hull Road in York.

The plans, put forward by York-based housebuilder Persimmon, will provide a mix of homes for local families, first-time buyers, and downsizers.

49 homes (30%) will either be transferred to a local housing association or sold as Frist Homes at a discount of between 30 and 40 percent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is allocated for housing in the York Local Plan and was recommended for approval by the council’s planning team.

CGI image of the development

All homes will feature electric vehicle chargers and air-source heat pumps, meaning the development will exceed current building regulations and will be ‘gas-free’.

The development will achieve a significant biodiversity net gain of 69% through a combination of on-site enhancements and off-site woodland planting.

Properties will range from 1 to 4 bedrooms including apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents will also have access to nearly 3 acres of public open space, including a children's play area.

CGI image of the development

To support local homebuyers, Persimmon has offered to commit to a period of exclusivity for both local people and key workers on open market dwellings before they go on general sale.

£1.45 million will be provided for local education with other contributions going towards the NHS, sport provision, new bus stops and a new children’s play area.

Joel Frank, Land Director at Persimmon Yorkshire, said: “We’re pleased that committee members have voted to reaffirm the Council’s recommendation for approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This development will provide a range of house types for young people, families and downsizers alike with excellent access to local amenities.

“We all know the difficulties local people, particularly families have faced to get on the property ladder in the city, so we’re pleased to be playing our role in delivering new homes for the people of York.”