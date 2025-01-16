Courageous Gracie is a star, says cancer charity

A Halifax youngster who had to learn to walk again following cancer treatment is looking forward to starting school this year. For the courage Gracie McHugh showed throughout her treatment, she has now received a Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Award, in partnership with TK Maxx.

Gracie’s parents were alarmed when she simply stopped walking aged two in 2023.

They took Gracie to Accident and Emergency and were sent home after being told she had a virus. However, Gracie became more poorly with pains in her legs, crying out in the night and looked pale in appearance.

By the second time Gracie, who lives in Holywell Green, ended up in A and E, her mum Helen had been googling the symptoms and was starting to worry that it could be cancer.

Gracie McHugh and family.

Following blood tests and a blood transfusion, the consultant was sure Gracie did have a form of cancer and she was raced to Leeds General Infirmary where she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) and spent the next 10 days having intense chemotherapy treatment and steroids.

It was a particularly tough period for her parents as they have three other children, including at the time, a four-month-old baby.

Gracie spent most of the following nine months of her life in and out of hospital, often having side effects due to the gruelling treatment.

As she was immobile for so long, Gracie needed to learn to walk again with the help of physiotherapy. She was signed up for a clinical trial Cancer Research UK helps to fund called “Altogether-1”. The aim of this study is to see if changing standard treatment works better for children and young people with ALL and reduces side effects.

Gracie McHugh during treatment.

Gracie is due to end the “maintenance” phase of her treatment in March and will start primary school in September.

She may need treatment in the future after being diagnosed with osteopenia in her legs with the bones having been left weak by the treatment.

Gracie currently attends pre-school as often as she can. And despite often complaining of sore legs, she has joined football, gymnastics and dance classes.

She enjoys bossing her brothers, Flynn 11, Noah 7 and two-year-old Theo about and is the sassiest of the siblings.

Gracie McHugh and mum Helen Jackson.

Her parents will tie the knot in Ripponden in August and are also planning a celebration when Gracie’s treatment is completed.

Mum Helen Jackson, aged 39, hopes to return to her work as a child therapist this year. She said: “It was such a dark time when Gracie was diagnosed. Luckily, she was too young to understand what was going on, but it was a difficult time for her brothers who had so much to deal with because we had to keep leaving them with other family members while we were at hospital.

“The end is in sight now with Gracie’s treatment completing soon. And we have so much to look forward to this year.

“Cancer Research UK is such a fantastic charity to recognise these amazing and courageous children. And to help fund the clinical trial Gracie has been on. We couldn’t be prouder of Gracie receiving a Star award as she’s been so incredibly brave throughout all of her treatment.”

Every child nominated for the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Award receives the accolade, which is backed by a host of famous faces, including celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, TV personality Dr Ranj and children’s TV favourite Mister Maker.

There is no judging panel because the charity believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition. The awards are open to all under 18s who live in the UK and have been treated for the disease within the past five years.*

As well as a star-shaped trophy, Gracie also received a £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and a certificate signed by the celebrities. Her siblings received a certificate too.

In the North East and Yorkshire NHS region, around 470 children and young people are diagnosed with the disease every year.** But research is helping to save more lives.

The charity’s scientists are driving forward progress to help ensure more children and young people can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. And thanks to some of their breakthroughs, children’s cancer survival in the UK has more than doubled since the 1970s.***

But the Star Awards, and stories like Gracie’s, shine a light on the unique challenges still faced by children like her.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for West Yorkshire, Jane Bullock, said: “A cancer diagnosis is heartbreaking at any age, but it can be especially hard for youngsters. Gracie is a real star who has been through so much at such a young age and it has been an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate her courage with a Star Award.

“Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment - and many may experience serious long-term side effects. That’s why we’re supporting dedicated research to find new and less toxic ways to beat this devastating disease.

“We’re urging people in West Yorkshire to nominate inspirational children like Gracie for a Star Award now, so that many more can receive the acknowledgement they so richly deserve.”

The Star Awards are run in partnership with TK Maxx, the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s work into children’s and young people’s cancers. Since 2004, the retailer has raised over £45 million for vital research to improve survival.