CPC Civils team smashes fundraising target for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

A national civil engineering company has gone above and beyond in their fundraising efforts for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice after taking on an epic hiking challenge!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at CPC Civils has raised more than £15,000 including Gift Aid - more than double their original target of £6,600 - thanks to the efforts of 23 employees from both the Yorkshire regional office, which is based at Sheffield Business Park, and the Solihull head office.

They took part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge and saw donations pour in from friends, family, and CPC’s supply chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is a classic 24-mile circular walk in the Yorkshire Dales National Park that involves summiting the three highest mountains in the region - Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough, and Whernside - typically within 12 hours. The route requires significant physical endurance, involving approximately 1,600 metres (5,200 feet) of ascent and descent.

The CPC Civils team on their epic Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge for Bluebell Wood.

Andy Roberts, from CPC Civils and organiser of the event, said: “The challenge was extremely tough, especially for those of us doing something like this for the first time. But we rallied together, supported each other, and still had smiles on our faces at the end - especially once we were sat with a nice cold beer! It was so nice to do something special for a charity close to all our hearts.”

CPC Civils, a national civil engineering company employing over 80 office and management staff and 150+ operatives, chose to support Bluebell Wood after being introduced to the charity by their landlord at Sheffield Business Park. Following discussions between Bluebell Wood and Andy, the team committed to the hospice as their chosen charity partner.

Added Andy: “Not only is Bluebell Wood a fantastic cause, but it also aligns with our commitment to social value across the regions where we operate. Thank you so much to everyone who donated and supported us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the Three Peaks Challenge, CPC Civils has already held a volunteer day at the hospice and plans to continue their support with upcoming initiatives including the Christmas tree collection drive in January and another major fundraising event in 2026.

Philippa Colley, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “We want to say a massive congratulations and thank you to Andy and the team at CPC Civils both here in Sheffield and those in Solihull. We are so impressed with the effort they all put into this really challenging event and to have raised more than £15,000 with gift aid– more than double what they set out to do - is an incredible achievement. We are so grateful to them as this amount of money will make such a difference to the children and families we support.”

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice provides care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.