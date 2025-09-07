Craig’s Comeback: How one man’s determination is changing lives - including his own

When Craig joined Slimming World on 20th January 2024, he was facing more than just a few extra pounds. He had been diagnosed as pre-diabetic, was taking three blood pressure medications, and found himself breathless after even short walks. But what he also had was a quiet determination and that has made all the difference.

He’s now three clothes sizes smaller, has dropped 12 inches from his waist, and for the first time in years, can shop on the high street instead of relying on online retailers. These victories, both big and small, have added up to a life that feels lighter in every sense of the word.

What makes Craig’s story even more inspiring is his unwavering commitment. While others reach for dessert, Craig opts for a coffee not out of restriction, but out of choice. He stayed focused, consistent, and positive, even when temptation was all around him. Fast forward to today, and Craig has lost an incredible 6 stone 13 pounds, reversed his pre-diabetes, and no longer needs any blood pressure medication. His transformation is not just physical, it’s a complete renewal of health, confidence, and lifestyle.

For Craig, the biggest win has been his health. No longer out of breath or lagging behind, he now walks with ease and energy. Everyday tasks that once felt like a struggle like bending to tie his shoelaces, fitting comfortably in chairs with arms, are now second nature.

He’s also found joy in movement again. As the organiser of a table tennis league at Northallerton Forum, Craig now uses the sport as a fun and effective way to stay active which is a perfect example of Slimming World’s “Body Magic” in action.

Craig’s journey has had a ripple effect on those around him. A devoted husband and father to sons Robert (32) and Paul (28), he recently realised that he’s lost nearly as much weight as Paul weighs, what a powerful reminder of just how far he’s come.

He credits much of his success to the support of his Slimming World group, his family, and the friends who constantly remind him how well he’s doing and how great he looks. Once anxious about joining, Craig is now a proud and active member of the group’s social team, making Slimming World a regular and joyful part of his weekly routine.

Craig has now lost 30% of his original body weight, with his sights set on reaching a 50% total loss. His story is proof that it’s never too late to take control of your health, and that Slimming World isn’t just for women, it’s for anyone ready to make a change.

Craig before weight loss

To any man thinking about joining: Craig was once in your shoes. Unsure, anxious, and wondering if it would work. Now, he’s living proof that with the right support, a clear plan, and a bit of courage, anything is possible.